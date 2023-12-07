Seychelles declares state of emergency after explosion

Antananarivo, Dec 7 Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan has declared a state of emergency after a blast at an "explosives store" and "major destruction" caused by flooding.

"Following an explosion at the CCCL explosives store that has caused massive damage to the Providence Industrial area and the surrounding areas and major destruction caused by flooding due to heavy rains, the President has declared a state of emergency for December 7," the Office of the President said in a statement on Thursday.

"Everyone is being asked to stay at home. All schools will be closed," the statement added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

"Only workers in the essential services and persons travelling will be allowed free movement. This is to allow the emergency services to carry out essential work," it said.

