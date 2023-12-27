Sharad Kelkar: Being voice for Ravan is challenging and rewarding

Mumbai, Dec 27 Actor Sharad Kelkar, who is the voice of Ravan in the upcoming series ‘The Legend of Hanuman 3’, finds it challenging and rewarding to portray a multifaceted Ravan who is headstrong, emotional and humorous.

Sharad had earlier lent his voice to characters like Malcolm for ‘Dawn of the Planet of the Apes’, Ronan the Accuser for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, and ‘Captain Marvel’, Deckard Shaw for ‘Furious 7’, Raghav for ‘Adipurush’, Amrendra Baahubali for the movie ‘Baahubali’, among many others.

Talking about the same, Sharad said: “I’ve lent my voice to several historical characters but being the voice of Ravan has been uniquely challenging and rewarding. The image Ravan has is of being very loud, with his distinct laugh, but the way the makers have designed this show showcases him in a different light.”

The ‘Tanhaji’ fame actor further said that the makers of the show have researched and written about Ravan in a way that one will get a glimpse of the man behind the legend.

“For example, he is very headstrong, but he is also emotional and has a great sense of humour,” he said.

“Within seconds he can shift his demeanour across different levels. So, all these aspects combined make him a very, very different and difficult character to bring alive through my voice. These are traits people have never seen or know about him,” shared Sharad.

The ‘Laxmii’ actor added: “Thankfully, because I come from the Hindi-speaking belt, I was able to factor in all the nuances of his character through my voice.”

‘The Legend of Hanuman Season 3’ is slated to release on January 12, 2024 showcasing the timeless tales of Ramayana as the saga of Hanuman unfolds.

It is produced by Graphic India and created by Sharad Devarajan, Jeevan J Kang and Charuvi Agrawal.

It will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor