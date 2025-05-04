Sharjah Border Committee discusses enhancing operational efficiency

Sharjah [UAE], May 4 (ANI/WAM): The Organisational Committee of Ports and Border Points in the Emirate of Sharjah held its fourth periodic meeting for 2025 in the Al Madam area, located in the Central Region of the Emirate.

Chaired by Mohammed Ibrahim Al Raisi, Director of Ports and Border Points Affairs and Chairman of the Committee, the meeting focused on initiatives to enhance operational efficiency and performance of all border points across the emirate.

The meeting agenda featured a review of feedback and recommendations from strategic partners, with a focus on infrastructure development, modernisation of technical systems, and simplification of procedures to align with recent advancements. Emphasis was also placed on elevating service quality, security and safety requirements, and the coordination mechanism.

As part of the meeting, the Organisational Committee conducted a field visit to the Al Madam border point, which connects Sharjah's Central Region with the Al Rawdah area in the Wilayat of Mahdah in Al Buraimi Governorate, Sultanate of Oman.

The Committee underscored the need to improve infrastructure efficiency and ensure the availability of key operational needs at the border point. It also praised the performance of operational agencies for promoting synergy and effective collaboration among stakeholders and all concerned authorities.

The Committee recommended formulating an integrated framework for the development of the Al Madam border point, aiming to elevate its operational standards in line with ongoing development strategies adopted by the UAE in general, and the Emirate of Sharjah in particular.

The meeting was attended by several key officials, including Lieutenant Colonel Walid Mohammed Al Nehm, Head of the Outside Outlets Police Department at the General Command of Sharjah Police, and Lieutenant Colonel Imran Al Shamsi, Director of the Khatm Milaha Border Point's Passport Control Center.

Also present were Colonel Mohammed Al Afari, Commander of the Northern Sector at the National Guard, and Colonel Ali Al Darmaki, Director of the Inspection and Oversight Department at the General Administration of Customs and Border Security, as well as a representative from the UAE's State Security Department (SSD).

During the meeting, the Committee examined first-quarter statistics and data pertaining to the Sharjah border points' users. It also reviewed several official correspondences from competent authorities and issued directives to initiate appropriate measures in response.

An Emirati delegation, headed by Mohammed Ibrahim Al Raisi and accompanied by Brigadier General Faisal Ibrahim bin Nassar, Director of the Ports and Airports Police Department, along with Committee members, visited the Al Rawdah border post in the Sultanate of Oman.

The delegation was received by Brigadier Engineer Khalil bin Yahya Al-Omiri, Police Commander of Al Buraimi Governorate; Colonel Kahlhan bin Yahya Al-Omiri, Assistant Police Commander of the Governorate, and several senior officers.

During the visit, both sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation and coordination to facilitate the influx of travellers and streamline commercial traffic flow between the two countries, with the goal of fostering bilateral relations and economic integration.

At the end of the visit, commemorative gifts were exchanged. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Raisi presented Brigadier Al-Omiri with a token of appreciation in the form of the four-volume "Sultan of the Histories" encyclopedia, written by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

This work serves as a significant historical reference, chronicling notable incidents in the history of Oman and the Arab coastline. (ANI/WAM)

