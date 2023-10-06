Sharjah Consultative Council meets Sharjah Youth Delegation

Sharjah [UAE], October 6 (ANI/WAM): The Consultative Council of Sharjah welcomed a delegation from the Sharjah Youth Council, headed by Majid Khaled Al Hammadi, Chairman of the Sharjah Youth Council.

The meeting took place at the Consultative Council's headquarters, where the delegates were briefed on the workings of the parliamentary system.

Ahmed Saeed Al-Jarwan, the Secretary-General of the Consultative Council, and various department heads and officials welcomed the delegation.

The meeting involved discussions on various topics of mutual interest, demonstrating the depth of the partnership between the two parties for the greater good. This meeting also paved the way for new collaborations and allowed the Sharjah Youth Council to tap into the expertise of the General Secretariat of the Consultative Council, leveraging its roles in serving the nation.

The Sharjah Youth Council received insights into the functions of the Council through informative presentations.

These presentations covered legislative aspects and the role of parliamentary administration, along with the Strategic Management's role in implementing best practices and policies aimed at enhancing performance within the Council's premises. This approach aims to achieve efficiency, strong outcomes, and overall excellence in performance. (ANI/WAM)

