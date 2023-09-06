Sharjah Economic Development Department discusses Cooperation with Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology

Sharjah [UAE], September 6 (ANI/WAM): The Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) received a delegation from the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) to enhance mutual work, cooperation, and communication between the two parties.

The meeting was attended by Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, and a number of officials in the Department. On the other hand, Omar Ahmed Suwaina Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of MOIAT, Osama Amir Fadl, Assistant Undersecretary of Industrial Accelerators Sector at MoIAT, and Abdulla Al Shamsi. The Assistant Undersecretary for Industrial Growth at MoIAT attended the meeting.

During the meeting, ways of future coordination and exchange of ideas and experiences between the two parties were discussed, especially in the field of drawing up development and industrial plans and policies to achieve interaction and integration in preparing future plans, strategies and visions and increasing its contribution to the GDP in order to achieve UAE’s future vision.

From his side, Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, expressed his gratitude and thanks to the Ministry for the permanent cooperation. He added that it reflects the government's concerns to enhance its goals and objectives as well as to carry on the process of developing UAE’s economy in a way that enhances its competitiveness and position at the regional and international levels and at the same time achieves the well-being of the people in the country.

In addition, Al Suwaidi added that this meeting reflects the UAE government's concerns in achieving economic integration between all the emirates by interpreting the ambitious strategic plans of each emirate into development goals that would achieve sustainable economic development for the country.

Likely, he stressed that SEDD and according to the wise directives of Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammed AL Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, pays great attention to small projects and micro-commercial and industrial initiatives. Such thing is because the economy is built on effort, determination and the unique human experience and not only on the desire to make money, which confirms the wise and humanitarian vision of the Ruler of Sharjah, with which all institutions, bodies and departments operating in the Emirate of Sharjah converge. (ANI/WAM)

