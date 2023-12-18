Sharjah Events Festival wraps up attracting 20,000 visitors

Sharjah [UAE], December 18 (ANI/WAM): The third edition of the Sharjah Events Festival, hosted by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, wrapped up successfully, on Sunday, on the lawns of Al Majaz Amphitheatre in Al Majaz Island. Organised under the slogan, "See Sharjah", the 4-day annual festival had been a huge hit with people of all age groups, attracting more than 20,000 visitors.

The annual Sharjah Events Festival offered wholesome fun for the whole family featuring an eclectic mix of thrills, artistic performances, workshops, exciting contests and various other attractions celebrating the civilisational, cultural and humanitarian approach of the emirate. The festival once again reaffirmed Sharjah's standing as a distinguished destination for families and the community across the region and beyond to enjoy the beauty of its stunning landmarks and monuments, art and cultural festivals and fun atmosphere, not to mention an ideal climate for residence and investment.

Tariq Saeed Allay, Director-General of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, lauded the active participation of more than 30 governmental, semi-governmental and private organisations and institutions in the Sharjah Events Festival, thanking all the contributors, participants, organisers and volunteers for their efforts to make the event a huge success.

Allay stressed that the SEF this year offered a very special destination for families and visitors in the Emirate and the UAE. The festival has become an annual must-attend event for everyone that brings together entertainment, creativity and culture in a spectacular setting.

The various government and private institutions and organisations that took part in the Festival recorded strong participation by residents and visitors through their interactive platforms and attractive events and activities. The Dibba Al-Hisn Municipality platform, for instance, introduced visitors to the arts and foundations of designing and constructing buildings and agricultural methods. The public was also explained the method of preparing salty water for which the city of Dibba Al-Hisn is famous. The festival enhances such efforts to support and develop the tourism sector in the emirate.

The Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) highlighted the tourism industry in the Emirate and its role in social and economic development. The Authority also showcased how it is promoting Sharjah as an exceptional and attractive destination.

Other participating entities included Sharjah Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA); the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq); Sharjah International Airport, and the Job Shadow Programme of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau. (ANI/WAM)

