Sharjah Finance department launches financial training centre

Sharjah [UAE], August 13 (ANI/WAM): The Sharjah Finance Department (SFD) has launched the Financial Training Centre in collaboration with the Arab Administrative Development Organisation (ARADO) to enhance the financial skills of Sharjah Government employees, graduates, and job seekers.

The centre aims to qualify specialised talents in the financial field and support financial sustainability goals.

The launch was marked by the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the SFD and ARADO, highlighting their commitment to offering accredited training programmes, including the new Professional Public Finance Diploma program.

This initiative aligns with Sharjah's vision to build a pioneering financial generation in public finance. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor