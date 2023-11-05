"Sharjah Libraries" organizes 17 various events at "Sharjah International Book 2023"

Sharjah [UAE], November 5 (ANI/WAM): Sharjah Public Libraries participates in the 42nd session of the Sharjah International Book Fair with a pavilion, during which 17 events and workshops are organized targeting various age groups, from children, teenagers, and adults to specialists, including teachers, researchers, and academics.

The "Sharjah Libraries" program includes a series of activities for early and late childhood categories, most notably: "The Little Storyteller", which gives children the opportunity to explore reading and writing skills through interactive tools and fun games, and "The Green Warrior", which promotes environmental awareness, in addition to the "Making a Korean Fan" event, which It gives the public the opportunity to discover Korean traditional art by making a traditional Korean fan with their own hands.

Sharjah Libraries organizes a number of events targeting young people and teenagers, including "Traveling Among the Stars", which contributes to expanding young people's horizons and enriching their knowledge, and the "Therapeutic Reading" workshop, which highlights the positive impact of reading on psychological and emotional health, in addition to the "Step by Step in Developing... "Writing for Young People" represents a platform for developing writing skills

As for the adult category, a rich dialogue session entitled "Recently Published" is allocated for them, during which it sheds light on the latest literary, cultural and cognitive publications in the world and enriches the participants' knowledge with the books that specialists recommend purchasing from the exhibition to ensure the greatest benefit from roaming between the various pavilions.

It will organize a workshop entitled "Specialized Journals and the Challenges of Publishing and Accessibility: The Library Sector as a Model" and a lecture entitled "Libraries, Design Thinking and Entrepreneurship," in addition to a discussion session entitled "Membership of International Bodies and Committees: Activating Presence and Searching for Impact," and a scientific debate entitled: "Sources of Knowledge and Scientific Research." "A comparison between the humanities and the sciences." (ANI/WAM)

