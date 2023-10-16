Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition to kick off in January

Sharjah [UAE], October 16 (ANI/WAM): Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department (SRERD) announced that the preparations are ongoing to launch a new edition of the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition (ACRES 2024), which will be hosted by Expo Centre Sharjah from January 17-20, 2024.

Moreover, organisers stated that they are keen to present a distinctive and innovative version in all aspects, display the latest developments and trends, and acquaints investors and those interested in the real estate sector with the opportunities available for investment in Sharjah and the UAE.

In addition, they expressed their eagerness to continue attracting the most important companies in the field of investment, construction, and real estate development, and including diverse events presented by an elite group of experts and specialists to review the features of the real estate market, and highlight the opportunities offered by this sector.

As a result, this will enhance the exhibition's position as an ideal platform to highlight the growth and development of the real estate sector in Sharjah in particular and the country in general, and to give additional impetus to the sector and increase its activity in the region.

Annually, the exhibition is keen to keep pace with the latest developments and innovations which the real estate sector is witnessing globally, in addition to ensuring a diverse participation from different companies, so that the visitor can find everything he is looking for, and to increase competitiveness among these companies.

Abdallah Sultan Al-Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Expo Centre Sharjah, stated that ACRES is considered one of the most prominent exhibitions in the Expo Centre Sharjah's agenda throughout every year. He added that SCCI is keen to continue organising this exhibition with an aim of supporting the real estate sector in the emirate, as it is witnessing a remarkable activity during the first half of 2023 and recording a volume of real estate transactions amounted to AED 13.4 billion.

In the same context, Abdulaziz Ahmed Al-Shamsi, Director General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, said, ACRES embodies the strength of the real estate sector in Sharjah, and represents a real opportunity for real estate developers to present and promote their projects among a wide-ranging local and international audience."

He added, "Over the past years, the exhibition has succeeded in turning into a prominent landmark displaying the options and capabilities available in the country's real estate market, and an important portal which holds the possibility of concluding direct sales agreements, while reaching large numbers of serious clients who are looking for feasible real estate deals in this vital sector, which is one of the most active sectors in the UAE."

Al-Shamsi explained, "Our participation in the organisation of this prominent event in cooperation with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, represented by the representative committee of the real estate sector working group in the chamber, is part of the department's work strategy to ideally promote investment in the UAE in general, and Sharjah in particular.''

For his part, Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi, the Director General of SCCI, indicated that organising ACRES comes within the framework of the Chamber's keenness to contribute to supporting the economy of Sharjah, and enhancing its sustainable growth. In addition, it helps introducing a wider segment of regional and global business communities to the investment opportunities available in the real estate sector, specially that the 2024 edition will witness many events, programs, seminars, and workshops organised with the aim of informing participants of the latest laws, regulations, and guidelines that guide real estate project owners or those wishing to purchase a real estate property.

Furthermore, Saeed Ghanem Al-Suwaidi, Chairman of the Organising Committee of ACRES and Chairman of the Representative Committee of the Real Estate Sector Business Group at SCCI, stated: "The Committee is keen to represent the largest segment of workers in the field of real estate, and to work diligently to enhance the gains of the real estate sector in Sharjah, and to increase its contribution to the emirate's economy in a way that supports its development plans." Al-Suwaidi also underscored the importance of the exhibition, which is witnessing a remarkable development in all aspects, whether in terms of spaces, or the number of participating companies, as well as the organisation.

Finally, he stressed that ACRES is an important platform for exchanging experiences and competing to display the best real estate deals and products." (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor