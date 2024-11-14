Sharjah Ruler appoints members to key judicial responsibilities

Sharjah [UAE], November 14 (ANI/WAM): Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued a number of administrative decisions appointing individuals to key judicial responsibilities in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The administrative decisions state the appointment of Judge Muhammad Obaid Al Kaabi as Chairman of Sharjah Court. Additionally, Judge Ahmed Abdullah Al Mulla has been appointed as Chairman of the Court of Cassation, while Judge Omar Obaid Al Ghoul will serve as Chairman of the Primary Courts. Furthermore, Judge Abdulrahman Sultan bin Taliah has been appointed as Chairman of the Appellate Courts in the Emirate.

The decisions also designate Judge Salama Rashid Salem Tamim Al Ketbi as Chairperson of the Judicial Inspection Department in Sharjah. Counselor Anwar Amin Al Harmoudi has been appointed as the Attorney General and Chairman of the Public Prosecution in the Emirate of Sharjah. Lastly, Sheikh Faisal bin Ali bin Abdullah Al Mualla will serve as the Secretary-General of Sharjah Court. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor