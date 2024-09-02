Sharjah Youth Council participates in International Government Communication Forum

Sharjah [UAE], September 2 (ANI/WAM): The Sharjah Youth Council will participate in the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF), organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau on 4th-5th September at Expo Centre Sharjah.

The council will present two sessions, "The Latent Ideas of Youth and the Fuel of Scientific Research in Government Communication" and "Digital Government Communication - Between Empowering and Benefiting from the Youth".

The sessions will be presented by Khalid Al Raisi, member of the Sharjah Youth Council and TV presenter, and Dr Abdulsalam Al Hammadi, with the participation of Khalid Al Nuaimi, Director of the Federal Youth Authority, Asma Hassouni, Director of the Media Office of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, Dr Noura Al Karbi, Head of the Department of Community Relations for Scientific Research at the University of Sharjah, Dr Farid Al Amiri, Chief Strategy Officer at the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, and Dr Fadi Aloul, Dean of the College of Engineering at the American University.

Obaid Saleh Al Suwaidi, member of the Sharjah Youth Council and media officer, stated that the council's participation aims to anticipate the future role of youth in enhancing government communication between youth and government entities.

He added that the council looks forward to highlighting essential initiatives that enhance communication between the government and youth, exploring the foundations that strengthen youth's role in digital government communication for different age groups, and discussing the ways in which youth can contribute to developing effective digital government communication mechanisms.

The sessions will focus on finding innovative and engaging communication tools through easy and attractive media discourse. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor