Sharmila Tagore, Alia, Ranbir, Sara dazzle at Saif, Kareena's Diwali bash

Mumbai, Nov 13 Saif Ali Khan and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan hosted a lavish Diwali party for their family and close friends at their residence, and welcomed Sharmila Tagore, Randhir Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and others.

Kareena looked beautiful in a red saree with floral embroidery on it, while Saif exuded royal vibes in black ethnic wear.

The video shows legendary actress Sharmila Tagore in a black saree, and she looked absolutely graceful.

Kareena’s father and actor Randhir Kapoor was seen wearing a pastel green kurta, while Babita wore a pink outfit.

Alia looked gorgeous in a red lehenga, while Ranbir wore a black and white ethnic ensemble. Ranbir greeted the paparazzi and wished them a happy Diwali.

Sara was accompanied by her brother Ibrahim. She looked gorgeous in a purple Anarkali kurta, and paired it with red churidar and a matching dupatta. Ibrahim wore a black ethnic jacket and white trousers. They posed for the lenses while giving major sibling goals.

Kunal Kemmu wore a white kurta and pyjama, while Soha Ali Khan donned a red saree. Karisma Kapoor wore a brown ethnic ensemble as she attended her sister's Diwali bash.

Saif’s sister Saba was also present at the party and wore a yellow outfit, while Arjun Kapoor looked dapper in black kurta and matching pajamas. He sported a beard look and a ponytail.

The party also saw the presence of Amrita Arora and her husband, Aadar Jain, who came with his rumoured girlfriend, and Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Jain.

Karisma shared some pictures on social media and wrote: “Family, food and festivities.”

Soha posted the Diwali pictures on Instagram and said: “Here’s to love and light.”

