Sheela Sharma: Television is no less than any other medium

Mumbai, Jan 10 Senior actress Sheela Sharma, who is known for her work in shows like ‘Mahabharat’, ‘Junoon’, and others, has opened up on the rising demand of OTT projects, and shared how she thinks television is still in demand, and it is no less than any other medium.

The TV industry is going through a transition phase for the last few years due to stiff competition given by OTT platforms.

Sharing her views on the same, Sheela, who portrayed Devaki in the 1988 B. R. Chopra’s ‘Mahabharat’, said that television as a medium is still very close to audiences and it touches and reaches every household in rural and urban areas.

“OTT platforms are coming up with really good concepts. Their budget is also good and everything is nice about it. But TV would never stop. There are so many shows which people are hooked to. There are shows which have been going on for so many years with good ratings and that proves TV is still in demand.

“I love television and it’s no less than any other medium,” she shared.

Sheela is currently seen portraying the character of Dadi in ‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’.

Sharing more about her role, she added: “My character Dadi is very interesting. Being head of the family, she has a say in everything happening in the house. I feel very happy about it. In my personal life I have not become a Dadi, but in the show she is a very happening Dadi - just the way I am - so it makes me feel happy."

