Shehbaz Sharif proposes turning CPEC into 'trilateral arrangement' between China, Pak, Turkey

Karachi, May 20 Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday proposed turning the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) into a "trilateral arrangement" between China, Pakistan and Turkey so that all three nations could benefit from its potential, the media reported.

He made the remarks while addressing a launching ceremony at Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works for the third MILGEM Corvette built by Turkey, where he was the chief guest. The premier arrived in the metropolitan city earlier on Friday on a day-long visit, the Dawn reported.

"Trade activities have the potential to increase manifold with the development of financial and industrial activities. The ongoing CPEC project is set to translate our desire to enhance regional connectivity and maximise trade (...) with Gwadar at its focal point.

"I would like to avail this opportunity to propose that let this CPEC be a trilateral arrangement between China, Pakistan and Turkey and let us benefit from its wonderful potential to benefit our nations," he said, assuring the participants that the government was committed to developing maritime infrastructure.

Shehbaz Sharif began by lauding the launch of the warship built with the cooperation and collaboration of a Turkish company.

"This is yet another great example of cooperation between Pakistan and Turkey under (the) very able and dynamic leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is not only a great brother and friend but also a great supporter of Pakistan's cause, and under his leadership our mutual fraternal relations have transformed into much higher heights than before."

The premier went on to say that the people were witnessing the cooperation between the two countries in all fields, reiterating that relations could be further strengthened to benefit Pakistan and Turkey.

