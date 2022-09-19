Shehbaz Sharif to address UN General Assembly

Islamabad, Sep 19 Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address the 77th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) scheduled to take place from Monday to Friday.

A statement issued by the Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said that the focus of premier's speech, scheduled for the concluding day of the five-day session, will be the challenges faced by Pakistan in wake of the recent climate-induced catastrophic floods in the country, The News reported.

"The Prime Minister will outline concrete proposals for collectively tackling the existential threat posed by climate change. He will also share Pakistan's position and perspective on regional and global issues of concern including Jammu and Kashmir, which is one of the long-standing unresolved disputes on the UN agenda," the statement said.

As per the FO spokesperson, the premier will be accompanied by Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, other members of the cabinet, and senior government officials, reports The News.

On the sidelines of the UNGA session, the premier will also participate in the Global Food Security Summit, jointly organised by the African Union, European Union and the US, as well as a closed-door leaders gathering on COP-27, bringing together select world leaders to discuss climate change.

Pakistan has also set up a photo exhibition at the UN Secretariat lobby in New York displaying the destruction triggered by the deadly floods, triggered by climate change.

The exhibition will remain on display during the UNGA week.

