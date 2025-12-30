Sheikh Hasina condoles passing of former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Dcember 30 : The Bangladesh Awami League Chairperson Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday expressed condolences on the passing of Begum Khaleda Zia.

"I extend my deepest condolences on the passing of BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia. As the first woman Prime Minister of Bangladesh, and for her role in the struggle to establish democracy, her contributions to the nation were significant and will be remembered. Her passing represents a profound loss for Bangladesh's political life and for the leadership of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party. I pray for the eternal peace and forgiveness of Begum Khaleda Zia's soul. I convey my sincere sympathies to her son, Tarique Rahman, and to the members of her bereaved family. I also extend my condolences to the wider BNP family. I hope that Almighty Allah grants them patience, strength, and comfort to endure this difficult time," she said in a post by her party the Awami League.

Begum Khaleda Zia died in the early morning today while she was undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka at the age of 80.

According to a BNP statement on Facebook, Zia died at around 6 am (local time), shortly after the Fajr prayer."Khaleda Zia passed away at around 6:00 am, just after Fajr prayer," the BNP statement read.

"We pray for the eternal peace of her soul and ask everyone to pray for her departed soul," it added.

Zia was admitted to the capital Dhaka's Evercare Hospital on November 23 with a lung infection. The former Prime Minister has been suffering from various physical ailments, including heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, liver cirrhosis, and kidney complications, for a long time, and earlier this month, she was sent to London for advanced medical treatment for her ailments.

This morning a large crowd gathered outside the hospital even as Begum Zia's son and Acting Chairman of the BNP, Tarique Rahman, arrived to pay his respects to his late mother.

Chief Adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, expressed his profound grief over the death of former Prime Minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, describing her as a "great guardian" of the nation and a towering figure in Bangladesh's democratic history.

In a condolence message posted on X, Yunus said he was "deeply saddened and grief-stricken" by the passing of the three-time former Prime Minister, noting that her death marked an irreparable loss for the country.

"Begum Khaleda Zia was not merely the leader of a political party; she represented an important chapter in the history of Bangladesh," the message read, adding that her long political struggle and the deep public sentiment associated with her leadership would be remembered with respect.

PM Modi also expressed his condolences on the passing of the former Bangladesh PM. PM Modi in his post noted that as the first woman Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Khaleda Zia made significant contributions to the country's development and to India-Bangladesh relations, adding that her vision and legacy would continue to guide bilateral ties.

"As the first woman Prime Minister of Bangladesh, her important contributions towards the development of Bangladesh, as well as India-Bangladesh relations, will always be remembered. I recall my warm meeting with her in Dhaka in 2015. We hope that her vision and legacy will continue to guide our partnership. May her soul rest in peace," the PM added.

