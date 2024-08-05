Sheikh Hasina Resigns: Bangladesh PM Leaves Dhaka Palace For 'Safer Place', May Fly to India Amid Violent Protests

Sheikh Hasina has left Dhaka after resigning as Prime Minister of Bangladesh amid violent protests against her government. Protesters are demanding her resignation from the PM post. According to media reports, Sheikh Hasina might fly to India in her military helicopter on Monday.

According to Bangladesh media reports, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina departed Bangabhaban on a military helicopter at around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, accompanied by her younger sister, Sheikh Rehana, for a "safer place."

Latest reports from Bangladesh indicate that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has left Dhaka for an undisclosed location after unprecedented nationwide violence in the country. Some suggest she could come to New Delhi as well. Developing story. (Videos and Photo viral on BD Media) pic.twitter.com/Kk5ODQZENk — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) August 5, 2024

News agency AFP reported that Hasina and her sister left Ganabhaban (the Prime Minister's official residence) for a safer place. "She wanted to record a speech. But she could not get an opportunity to do that," sources close to Hasina told AFP.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Army chief Waker-Uz-Zaman is set to address the nation after more than 300 people killed and several injured in clashes between police and citizens on Sunday which 98 died. Ms Hasina's son urged the country's security forces to block any takeover from her rule, while a senior advisor told AFP that her resignation was a "possibility" after being questioned as to whether she would quit.