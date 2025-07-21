Sheikh Zayed Falcon Release Programme returned total of 2,355 falcons to wild

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 21 (ANI/WAM): With the release of 81 falcons in the Republic of Kazakhstan in May 2025, the Sheikh Zayed Falcon Release Programme has now entered its fourth decade.

The recent release activity brings the total number of Saker and Peregrine falcons returned to the wild since the programme's inception to 2,355.

The programme aims to increase falcon populations and protect them from a range of threats contributing to their endangered status such as expanding human activities that encroach on natural habitats, unsustainable breeding practices and climate change.

For the ninth consecutive year, the programme saw 53 Peregrine falcons and 28 Saker falcons released in Kazakhstan - marking's the initiative's fourth decade of operation since it was established in 1995.

The falcons' natural migratory range includes parts of Kazakhstan, Russia, China, Mongolia and neighbouring countries in a region characterised by rugged mountains and vast plains that offer ideal habitats rich in prey.

Prior to release, all falcons underwent comprehensive veterinary checks, intensive training and were fitted with identification leg bands and implanted with electronic microchips.

Ten falcons (five of each species) were equipped with solar-powered satellite-tracking devices to monitor survival rates, dispersion and migration routes. The data collected will be used to support the ongoing development of rehabilitation, training and release methods.

Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi, Vice Chairman of EAD Board of Directors, and Vice Chairman of the International Fund for Houbara Conservation, extended his sincere gratitude to H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of EAD Board of Directors, for his patronage and continuous support of the Sheikh Zayed Falcon Release Programme.

He emphasised that the programme has become one of the world's leading initiatives for the restoration of endangered wildlife species. It stands as a continuation of the legacy of the UAE's Founding Father and a testament to Abu Dhabi's and the UAE's global leadership in nature conservation and the protection of biodiversity, which is essential for the wellbeing of both the environment and humanity.

Al Bowardi commended the successful partnerships that have contributed to the programme's achievements. In addition to the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi, key partners include the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the Mohamed bin Zayed Raptor Conservation Fund, the International Fund for Houbara Conservation and the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital.

He also acclaimed the support provided by the Office of the Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs and the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

He expressed his sincere appreciation to the Committee on Forestry and Wildlife of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the relevant Kazakhstani authorities for facilitating the work of the joint team in implementing this programme. (ANI/WAM)

