Shekhar Kapur is currently working on music for 'Masoom' sequel

Mumbai, July 22 Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who is known for films like 'Bandit Queen', 'Elizabeth', 'Masoom', is set to work on the sequel of 'Masoom'.

Shekharis currently busy with working around the score for the 'Masoom: The Next Generation'.

Currently based in London for the past two weeks, the filmmaker was recently honoured with the Lifetime Contribution to UK-India Relations award at the IGF's UK-India Awards.

According to sources, the director's visit to London holds more significance than the accolades.

"He has been collaborating with a renowned music producer from England, on the music for the movie. The director will also be working with one of the most sought after music composers in India for another soundtrack for 'Masoom: The Next Generation.' He is also scouting locations while he's in London to finalise the setting for the movie," the source said.

The original film, 'Masoom,' directed by Shekhar Kapur back in 1983, gained a devoted following in Indian cinema.

The film was adapted from the 1980 novel 'Man, Woman and Child' by Erich Segal which was also adapted into a Malayalam movie 'Olangal' and an American movie 'Man, Woman and Child'.

The film stars Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi in lead roles along with Tanuja, Supriya Pathak and Saeed Jaffrey.

It features Jugal Hansraj, Aradhana and Urmila Matondkar as child actors. The screenplay, dialogues and lyrics are by Gulzar with music by R.D. Burman.

The film has been remade into a Telugu movie named 'Illalu Priyuralu' and in Turkish as 'Bir Aksam Ustu'.

Kapur, known for his directorial masterpieces like 'Bandit Queen' and 'Mr. India,' has made a profound and lasting impact on the Indian film industry. His influence has transcended national borders, with his films 'Elizabeth' and 'Elizabeth: The Golden Age' earning him prestigious Academy Awards.

