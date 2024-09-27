Shigeru Ishiba Elected as New Prime Minister of Japan, Succeeding Fumio Kishida

Former defence minister Shigeru Ishiba was elected as the new Prime Minister of Japan on Friday, September 27, succeeding Fumio Kishida after winning the leadership votes of the ruling party in the country.

According to the South China Morning Post, Ishiba (67) defeated hawkish Sanae Takaichi, who would have been the country’s first-ever woman leader, in a run-off. Ishiba faces security threats from China and it's deepening ties with Russia to North Korea’s banned missile tests.

The 67-year-old leader has previously come close to securing the top position, notably in 2012 when he was defeated by nationalist Shinzo Abe, Japan's longest-serving leader, who was later assassinated. The military model-maker, who has a fondness for 1970s pop idols, asserts that his experience addressing challenging social issues, including agricultural reforms, makes him well-suited for the role, AFP reported.