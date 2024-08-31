Shortage of gas results in price hikes in Balochistan, affects various districts

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 31 : A significant suspension of gas supply has affected five districts in Balochistan, including Quetta, leading to widespread disruptions, reported ARY News.

The arbitrary price hikes have led to frustration among residents, who are struggling to afford the inflated rates.

Due to the severe gas shortage brought on by the suspension, locals are now forced to wait in queue at nearby liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) stores to obtain the gas, reported ARY News.

Shopkeepers have taken advantage of the supply crisis by manipulating LPG prices artificially high.

Many households already struggling with the shortage are finding it difficult to make ends meet as a result of the cost increase from PKR 60 to PKR 80 per kg.

Pakistan is highly dependent on natural gas for energy and with the rising demand and insufficient supply.

With the Shehbaz Sharif government in power again in Pakistan, the daily essentials are getting costly and have become out of reach of the common man.

Due to insufficient gas supplies, load-shedding in the country has also become a daily occurrence.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor