Shruti Haasan shows love for hard-edged heavy metal music

Chennai, Nov 26 Shruti Haasan can’t really get enough of heavy metal, as the actress-singer was headbanging to Djent and raising the devil horns, a style of progressive metal which employs downtuned eight-string guitars.

Previously, the actress had already shown her love of hard-edged heavy metal music while working out, listening to bands such as Metallica, Iron Maiden, and Anthrax.

Listening to what sounds like Tesseract, an English progressive metal band, Shruti was in awe of the sheer skill and many rhythmic changes as well as the massive chugging of the guitars, before they proceeded to hit their incredibly complex solos.

However, while rock and metal may be the genres she likes the most, she isn’t dismissive of other styles. Indeed, the actress was recently spotted at a 50 cent concert and enjoying herself greatly.

In addition, she also has quite the love for film music having sung a few songs herself all the while she attempts to diversify her own musical palette.

Gearing up for the highly anticipated Prashanth Neel film, Shruti will next be seen on the big-screen alongside superstar Prabhas in the upcoming Telugu action film ‘Salaar Part 1- Ceasefire’, which will release on December 22.

