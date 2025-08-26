Sindh government employees stage protests against pension cuts

Sindh [Pakistan], August 26 : Government employees in Sindh Province, Pakistan, staged sit-ins and rallies after boycotting work in several towns. The protest came after the Sindh Employees Alliance called for a province-wide demonstration against pension cuts introduced under the new policy, as reported by Dawn.

According to Dawn, protest leaders stated that the new policy deprived them of pension entitlements, the Disparity Reduction Allowance, and the payment of group insurance upon retirement.

They demanded the immediate reversal of the proposed reforms in the Sindh Civil Servants (Amendment) Act, 2024, along with the reinstatement of job quotas for the families of deceased employees and the restoration of group insurance benefits.

Dawn reported that protesters warned they would continue the protest until their demands were accepted and the provincial government issued a formal notification. In Hyderabad, employees from various departments, predominantly from the education sector, held a large rally outside the local press club. The protesters, including a significant number of female teachers, observed a strike and marched from Sindh University's old campus to the press club, said Dawn.

Dawn reported that representatives from the Government Secondary Teachers Association (GSTA) Sindh, All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA), Primary Teachers Association (PTA), and other alliance leaders who led the demonstration called on the government to withdraw the proposed amendments to pension laws.

They stated that while the government was increasing perks and privileges for parliamentarians, it was simultaneously cutting the salaries and pension benefits of its employees. They condemned the move as a grave injustice and warned that if the government failed to reverse its decision, they would bring all government operations to a standstill, said Dawn.

According to the Dawn report, in Badin, government employees went on strike, bringing educational and administrative activities to a standstill. Local alliance leaders, who led the protest, reiterated their demands, stating that employees in Sindh were being denied the rights and facilities afforded to their counterparts in other provinces.

Dawn reported that protesters vowed to continue their struggle until their demands were met and a formal government notification to that effect was issued. In the districts of Nawabshah, Sanghar, and Naushahro Feroze, government employees also observed a strike, held rallies, and staged demonstrations.

They called for the immediate reversal of the proposed reforms, the reinstatement of job quotas for the families of deceased employees, group insurance, and other benefits. The protesters locked schools, colleges, and government offices, wore black armbands, and took to the streets. They stated that the new law discriminated against lower-ranking employees, according to Dawn.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor