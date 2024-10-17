Sindh Government recommends High Court to launch judicial inquiry into killing of Shahnawaz Kunbhar

Sindh [Pakistan], October 17 : The Sindh government recommended to the Sindh High Court (SHC) to launch a judicial inquiry into the killing of Dr Shahnawaz Kunbhar in Pakistan, Dawn reported.

The decision was announced yesterday.

Dawn reported that Dr Shahnawaz Kunbhar was alleged to have shared blasphemous posts on social media, because of which was shot dead during a gun battle with the police in Sindh district's Mirpurkhas city on September 19.

After the 'encounter', the body was handed over to the family, who brought it to his native village in Janhero for burial. However, a mob descended on them and set the body on fire.

On September 26, Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar presented the findings of an inquiry into the killing of the doctor, saying the probe found that police "staged the encounter".

In its letter to the SHC, the Sindh Home Department said: "It has now become imperative that [a] judicial inquiry may be conducted into the subject matter incident in order to ascertain the real facts and fix responsibility on the delinquent police officers/officials and individuals in the interest of justice", Dawn noted.

The letter said that a committee constituted by the Sindh Inspector General of police (IGP) found that the "police encounter" in which Shahnawaz was killed was staged.

The home department urged the SHC to launch the judicial inquiry under a serving high court judge.

Several religious leaders across Pakistan demanded that the government conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the blasphemy incident and its aftermath.

The incident has brought shockwaves in Pakistan as protests and demonstrations for justice for Kunbhar continue to take place in the country.

Blasphemy continues to remain a major concern for ethnic minorities in Pakistan. Laws related to blasphemy are often turned and twisted by authorities and staunch Islamic radicals, often resulting in brutality, extreme violence and often death against individuals belonging to ethnic minorities.

