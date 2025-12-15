Singapore issues advisory to its nationals in Delhi as air quality turns 'Severe Plus', GRAP Stage 4 curbs enforced

New Delhi [India], December 15 : The High Commission of Singapore in New Delhi on Monday issued an advisory urging Singapore nationals in the Delhi National Capital Region to take precautions after Indian authorities enforced the strictest pollution curbs under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The advisory came after the Commission for Air Quality Management invoked GRAP Stage 4 on December 13 as air quality in Delhi and surrounding areas deteriorated sharply. At this stage, construction and industrial activities are heavily restricted, while schools and offices are advised to shift to hybrid or online modes. Residents have also been urged to stay indoors, particularly children, the elderly, and those suffering from respiratory or cardiac conditions, and to wear masks when stepping out.

Sharing the advisory on X, Singapore's Ambassador to India, Simon Wong, said Singapore nationals in Delhi NCR should pay close attention to local health advisories and pollution-related restrictions.

"In light of the Indian Central Pollution Control Board invoking Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan, the Singapore High Commission has issued the following advisory for Singapore nationals in the Delhi NCR, " he wrote.

The High Commission also warned that low visibility caused by dense smog could disrupt air travel. It said flights to and from the Delhi NCR are likely to be affected, noting that Indira Gandhi International Airport and several airlines have already issued advisories. Travellers were asked to check directly with airlines for the latest updates.

Delhi's air quality remained in the hazardous range on Monday. According to data from the CPCB, the city's overall Air Quality Index stood at 452 at around 8 am, placing it in the 'Severe' category. This followed similarly poor conditions on Sunday, when the AQI touched 461 in the afternoon.

Several parts of the city recorded alarming pollution levels. Anand Vihar reported an AQI of 493, while Wazirpur touched the maximum level of 500. Other areas such as RK Puram (477), Dwarka Sector 8 (462), Chandni Chowk (437), Aya Nagar (406), and Kartavya Path were also classified as 'Severe'. Thick smog was visible across large parts of the capital, including Akshardham, AIIMS, and Yashobhoomi.

On Saturday, the Commission for Air Quality Management had ordered the implementation of GRAP Stage 4 after Delhi's AQI neared the 'Severe+' threshold of 450, triggering the toughest emergency pollution measures.

"Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality and in an effort to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region, the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP decides to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-IV of the extant GRAP - 'Severe+' Air Quality (DELHI AQI > 450), with immediate effect, in the entire NCR. This is in addition to the actions under Stages I, II & III of extant GRAP already in force in NCR," the order stated.

Under CPCB guidelines, AQI levels above 401 fall in the 'Severe' category and pose serious health risks. Authorities have advised people to limit outdoor activities as Delhi continues to grapple with prolonged exposure to hazardous air conditions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor