Singapore's mission official spots Tigress 'Shakti' at Ranthambore National Park

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 19 : The First Secretary (Political) to the High Commissioner of Singapore, Sean Lim, spotted Shakti, the Tigress, in Ranthambore National Park.

Singapore High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, shared a post on X, calling the first secretary Lim "lucky" to have spotted Shakti in Ranthambore.

Simon Wong also shared pictures from the site.

"Happy Sunday everyone! First Secretary (Political) Sean Lim was lucky to have spotted Shakti the Tigress in #Ranthambore. Here are some clicks ! What a good omen! - HC Wong," he stated on X.

Tigress T 111 is a tigress of the Machli family tree and is the daughter of Tigress Krishna, aka T19, according to the official website of Ranthambore National Park.

Krishna, aka T19, is the daughter of the famous tigress Machli of Ranthambore. The territory of this tigress is in forest area like Lakarda, Semli, Aadi Dagar, etc.

Tigress T 111 gave birth to cubs for the first time in 2021 in Ranthambore.

Due to better protection of tigers in Ranthambore National Park, the tiger population has been continuously increasing.

Tigress Shakti was spotted for the first time with four cubs in the Lakarda forest area in the Kundera range of Ranthambore in June 2021.

Moreover, there are 69 tigers and tigresses in Ranthambore, including 21 male tigers, 30 female tigers, and 18 cubs.

According to 2018 data, Ranthambore National Park has the highest tiger population in Rajasthan.

