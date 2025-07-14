Six dead, 27 injured as bus falls into ravine near Chakri

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 14 : Six people, including four women, were killed and 27 others were left injured after a Multan-bound passenger bus overturned and fell into a ravine near the Chakri Interchange, Dawn reported.

As per Dawn, citing National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) and Rescue 1122, the busoperated by Haji Abdul Sattar Companywas travelling from Rawalpindi to Multan with 41 passengers on board. Shortly after crossing the Chakri Interchange around 12:30 pm on Sunday, the vehicle veered off the road and plunged into a gorge.

Rescue teams from Chakwal and Rawalpindi, along with NHMP and the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO), quickly responded and transported the injured to hospitals in Chakwal, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad.

Seven critically injured individuals were shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Rawalpindi and the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad, Dawn reported.

Dr Mukhtar Sarwar Niazi, Medical Superintendent at DHQ Hospital Chakwal, confirmed that 28 injured passengers were brought to the facility, with one having died before arrival and another passing away during treatment, the Dawn reported.

Four others were referred to hospitals in Rawalpindi for further care. Among the injured currently being treated in Chakwal are three men, two women, and six children.

The deceased were identified as Zaffar Iqbal (40), Sameena Nasir (50), Marij Fahim (18), and Naveeda Naheed (40), while two victims remain unidentified, Dawn reported.

Passengers on the bus were from various parts of the country, including Multan, Mian Channu, Jhang, Khanewal, Taxila, and Wah Cantt.

As per Dawn, citing NHMP officials, the road was slippery due to rainfall, and the driver's negligencedespite the dangerous conditionswas the primary cause of the crash. The driver fled the scene but has been charged, and police are working to apprehend him. A case has been registered at the Chakri police station.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Chakwal, Mohammad Shahab Aslam, visited the hospital and instructed staff to ensure the best possible care for the injured.

According to initial reports, the speeding bus lost control on the wet road. A female survivor confirmed that the driver was driving too fast, leading to the accident.

