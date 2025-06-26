Six killed in China floods

Guiyang, June 26 Six people have died due to severe flooding in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, according to local flood control authorities.

Since Tuesday, the county has been hit by a severe flood not seen in 50 years, with water levels in several rivers rising rapidly. The peak flow reached 11,360 cubic metres per second.

The flood has inundated many low-lying areas and caused significant damage to infrastructure in several townships, resulting in blocked roads, disrupted communications, and stranded residents.

Currently, the water level in the county seat has fallen below the warning level.

Efforts are focused on dredging, draining water, preventing epidemics, disinfecting affected areas, initiating post-disaster recovery, and searching for trapped individuals, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier on June 25, China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) allocated 100 million yuan (about $13.95 million) to assist disaster relief efforts in southwest China's Guizhou Province.

Guizhou has been affected by a severe flooding disaster, and the national commission for disaster prevention, reduction and relief launched a Level-IV emergency response on Tuesday.

The fund will be used to restore vital infrastructure and public services in Guizhou, such as roads, flood control systems, hospitals and schools, the NDRC said.

An additional 100 million yuan has been earmarked for the provinces of Guangdong and Hunan, located in south and central China, respectively, to restore normal production and living order as soon as possible, the NDRC added.

China has a four-tier emergency response system for flood control, with Level I being the most severe.

Continuous heavy rainfall and upstream inflows have triggered severe flooding in two counties of Guizhou Province in southwest China, prompting mass evacuations.

As of now, more than 48,900 residents were temporarily evacuated in Rongjiang County and 32,000 in Congjiang County.

