Six killed, two seriously injured in crash in eastern Myanmar

Yangon, July 15 Six people were killed and two others seriously injured after a two-car crash in eastern Myanmar's Shan State, a local police officer informed on Monday.

The accident occurred around 8.30 a.m. local time in Kengtung Town of Shan State, he said. Xinhua news agency reported.

The collision involved a 12-wheeler vehicle and a car. Four men and two women in the car were killed, and two from the 12-wheeler sustained serious injuries, he said.

The car burst into flames immediately after the collision, leaving no time to take out the people inside. Among the deceased were two children, he added.

Members of the Fire Services Department and other rescue organisations conducted rescue operations, the police officer said.

