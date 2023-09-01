SJVN sets benchmark by generating all-time energy generation

Shimla, Sep 1 Public sector hydropower major SJVN has set new benchmarks by generating all-time high monthly energy generation of 1,590 million units in all power stations in August, a nine per cent increase in generation from last year, Chairman and Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma said on Friday.

He said the 412 MW Rampur Hydro Power Station has set a new record by achieving monthly generation of 337.165 million units.

Besides, the highest energy generation for August has been registered by 1,500 MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station and 50 MW Sadla Wind Power Station with 1215.326 million units and 15.938 million units, respectively.

Earlier, during the first quarter of this fiscal, the total generation from solar and wind power stations of SJVN was 73.04 per cent higher than the corresponding period of last fiscal.

Sharma said since the commissioning of its first power station, the company has sustained an upward growth trajectory while maintaining uninterrupted energy supply to meet the rising power demands of the nation.

SJVN has set a target of 12,000 MW by 2026 and 50,000 MW by 2040.

Currently, the project portfolio of the company is 55,904 MW.

