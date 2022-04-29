S.Korea reports 50,568 new COVID-19 cases

South Korea reported 50,568 more COVID-19 cases as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 17,194,616, the health authorities said Friday.

The daily caseload was down from 57,464 in the previous day and lower than 81,043 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The health authorities believed that the daily caseload has been on the decline following the Omicron variant-driven resurgence, which may have peaked in the middle of March.

Among the new cases, 30 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 31,928.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 526, down 26 from the previous day.

A total of 136 more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 22,724. The total fatality rate was 0.13 percent.

The number of people who received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines was 44,543,484, or 86.8 percent of the total population, and the figure for those getting booster jabs was 33,101,901 people, or 64.5 percent of the population. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor