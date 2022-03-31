SL awaits end of long power cuts with fuel shipment under Indian credit line

Colombo, March 31 Sri Lanka awaits the arrival of a diesel shipment under Indian credit line on Saturday to end current 13-hour-long power outage which has disrupted the entire country.

Power Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi on Thursday told media that ongoing 13 hour

power cut could be reduced to two hours with the diesel shipment scheduled to arrive in the island under a $500 million credit line from India.

He said that the shipment would arrive on Saturday night and the Ceylon Electricity

Board would be able to restore power from Sunday.

However, she warned with hydropower generation having come to standstill with no rain and shortage of fuel due to dollar crunch, it was unlikely to improve the situation and the power cut would be continued till May.

The daily trading of the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) had to be limited to two hours from Thursday onwards due to extensive power cuts around the country.

Sri Lanka mainly depends on thermal power generated from coal and fuel oil and

hydropower. Power generation from fuel had been limited to two diesel power plants while

the rest have been shut down.

The island nation is facing its worst-ever economic crisis since independence,mainly due to shortage of foreign currency and the fast depreciation of its currency.

Immediate neighbour of the island nation, India has come to rescue with nearly $2.5

billion financial assistance from January to purchase essential such as fuel, food, and

medicines.

