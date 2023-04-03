SL revises tourism targets due to positive trends

Colombo, April 3 Sri Lanka's tourism industry is aiming to attract 2 million visitors in 2023, an increase from the previous target of 1.5 million, an official said on Monday.

Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) Chairman Priantha Fernando told the media that the SLTDA amended the estimates due to a positive trend in the first quarter of the year, reports Xinhua news agency.

Fernando said Sri Lanka has already exceeded its target for March 2023, with over 112,000 tourists arriving in the first 28 days of the month, marking the first time since 2019 that the island nation has welcomed over 100,000 tourists for three consecutive months.

Sri Lanka has welcomed over 323,000 tourists so far this year, he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor