Smriti Irani discusses cooperation on women, children with Iranian envoy

New Delhi [India], December 21 : Iranian Ambassador to India, Iraj Elahi, met Union Minister for Women, Child Development and Minority Affairs, Smriti Irani and discussed issues related to women and minorities.

He also announced Tehran's readiness to cooperate with New Delhi on women and children and exchange experiences in this field.

"Iraj Elahi, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi, today met with her Excellency Smriti Zubin Irani, Minister for Women and Child Development Minority Affairs and discussed a wide range of issues related to women and minorities," the Iranian Embassy in India posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"Ambassador Elahi announced the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to cooperate with the Republic of India on women and children and exchange experiences in this field," he added.

Earlier this month, the Iranian Cabinet decided to unilaterally cancel visa requirements for visitors from India.

Iranian Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Ezzatollah Zarghami said that the decision is aimed at boosting tourism arrivals and attracting more visitors from countries around the world.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, sharing concerns about the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict and the loss of civilian lives.

During the conversation, PM Modi stressed the importance of preventing escalation, ensuring the continued provision of humanitarian aid, and early restoration of peace and stability in the region.

The two leaders also welcomed the progress in India and Iran's bilateral cooperation, including on the Chabahar port.

Earlier, the two leaders had reiterated their commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, including to realise the full potential of Chabahar Port as a connectivity hub.

