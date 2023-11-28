Sneha Tomar opens up on her wedding prep; says 'will continue acting post marriage'

Mumbai, Nov 28 Best known for her work in 'Sherdil Shergill', 'Sasural Simar Ka' and 'Kaahan Hum Kaahan Tum', actress Sneha Tomar will be tying the knot soon, and has spilled the beans about the marriage preparations, adding that she will continue her acting career post wedding.

The actress said she and her family are all set for the functions that lie ahead.

"When it comes to functions, we have Haldi ceremony, Mehendi Ceremony, and of course the Sangeet lined up. For the Haldi ceremony, I'm actually going to wear a simple salwar suit because I thought a lehenga might be too much for the Haldi function. So, for the first event, I've chosen a plain yellow kurta with a pink dupatta," she said.

Sneha shared: "For the Mehendi ceremony, I'll be wearing a lehenga, and for the sangeet I've also decided on a lehenga. Of course, for the wedding, I'll be wearing a lehenga as well."

The actress further shared that she met her fiance Shubham Parihar, who is a creative head of an OTT platform, when she was shooting for a web series.

Sneha said: "We first met while I was shooting for a Rajasthani web series called 'Mautana,' for 'STAGE' App and that's where we crossed paths."

Talking about going back to work, post marriage, Sneha commented: "I definitely want to continue acting post marriage. My career is not going anywhere else. My future plans include exploring new projects, giving auditions, and, for now, I'm focused on getting clarity on this current show."

"In the meantime, there was another show that came up, but it's on hold due to scheduling conflicts. Initially, the dates they requested aligned with my availability, but now they need the dates that coincide with my wedding. So, let's see how things unfold," she said.

The wedding will take place in Ahmedabad.

The actress added: "All my relatives, friends, and the entire family are here in Ahmedabad, which is why everything is happening here. As for any other functions, there are no plans in Mumbai at the moment."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor