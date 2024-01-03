Snoop Dogg joins NBCUniversal's coverage team for Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Lausanne [Switzerland], January 3 : American rapper and actor Snoop Dogg will be a part of the NBCUniversal Olympic coverage crew in Paris in 2024, according to the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Snoop Dogg will be present in the French capital as a "Special Correspondent" for the Games, which will begin on July 26, 2024, to deliver frequent updates.

New year mood. Paris 2024 Olympics. C u this summer 👊🏿🇫🇷🍾 pic.twitter.com/vWUXIPdMVZ— Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) January 1, 2024

The announcement was made on January 1, 2024, during the NFL's Sunday Night Football halftime show featuring the Green Bay Packers' victory against the Minnesota Vikings. Snoop has already made a number of viral commentary highlights from the dressage competition at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 in 2021, so this is not his first trip to the Olympic arena, IOC said in a release.

"I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris. It's a celebration of skill, dedication, and the pursuit of greatness," Snoop Dogg said in a press release, according to the IOC.

Notably, the torch for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Torch Relay was revealed on July 25, 2023.

The torch of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games is distinguished first and foremost by its champagne colour, which is both unique and luminous.

In October 2021, the Executive Board (EB) of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) approved the Qualification System Principles (QSP) for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The EB outlined that each federation establishes its sport's qualification rules, procedures and criteria for participation in the Olympic Games, as stipulated in the Bye-law to Rule 40 of the Olympic Charter.

The document includes several principles to ensure that fair and equal opportunities are available for all athletes and teams and that fundamental values such as universality, gender equality and non-discrimination are upheld, while also ensuring the participation of the world's best athletes at the Olympic Games.

Across all sports, the qualification systems ensure the participation of all 206 NOCs with a minimum of one man and one woman in their delegation at Paris 2024.

Each qualification system must therefore include a timeline for qualification, taking into account the fact that no qualification period for any sport/discipline may exceed 24 months, and all qualification events must be completed by no later than June 23, 2024.

