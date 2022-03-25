Some more suspects of JMB members under MP police radar

Bhopal, March 25 Days after Madhya Pradesh police arrested four 'tech-savvy jihadists' associated with Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), some more suspects are under police radar and are likely to be arrested soon, sources in MP police said.

On the basis information received following the interrogation of arrested JMB members, several teams of Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) have been in search of some more suspects in different states, including Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

As per the information, six persons have so far been arrested in the case, which is being monitored by National Investigation Agency. According to sources, those who interrogated the six have unearthed crucial information regarding JMB's terror plans.

The first four suspects were arrested on March 13 after a day long search operation by MP police and the Centre agencies was carried out in several locations in Bhopal. Of them, three were arrested from one residential building, while the fourth one was arrested later from a different location.

Those arrested are - Fazhar Ali, Mohammad Aqeel, Zahooruddin, and Fazhar Zainul Abdeen. Three of them are Bangladeshi nationals and one is from Bihar. On March 14, Bhopal district court had remanded them in police custody for 14 days. They have been booked under UAPA and Foreigners Act.

The 14-day police remand of main three suspects will be end on March 27 and by then the some more suspects are likely to arrested, sources in MP police told .

A large amount of jihadi literature, laptops and mobile phones were confiscated from them. Initial investigations suggest that the terror accused were in touch with their handlers, mostly Bangladesh-based, via social media and an app. Their mobile phone call lists have foreign numbers, an officer who is part of the probe team said, a senior police official had told the press on March 13.

