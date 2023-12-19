Sonam Kapoor: Whenever represent India, I represent the diversity

Mumbai, Dec 19 Actress Sonam Kapoor said that the West has finally realised how India can now contribute to fashion globally and she is proud to represent our country and its craftsmanship to the world.

Sonam, who was also the only Indian actor at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III, said: "I think the West didn’t understand the power of our impact in this part of the world before."

"We are developing nations, but that is slowly changing, and we, as people here, have our voices as individuals and spending power as clients, making it difficult to be ignored anymore. Whenever I am at an international event, I make sure to wear from an Indian or South Asian designer.”

She added: "Whenever represent India, I represent the diversity, resilience, and coexistence that the country enjoys.”

Sonam strongly believes whatever is made in India has great value.

“The fact that we have such a strong cultural heritage and ancient civilisation means that whatever is made in India has great value. It's a multicultural place where people from many faiths live together in harmony, and representing that is of utmost importance.”

She said: "Besides being the land of yoga and spiritualism, for which India is renowned in other parts of the world, it is also celebrated for its music and artisanal craftsmanship, the realms of jewellery and embroidery.

"Most notably, numerous haute couture and luxury houses have their clothing intricately embroidered in India.”

