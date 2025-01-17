South Africa to leverage World Economic Forum to increase global visibility

Johannesburg, Jan 17 South African Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana called for a concerted effort by government and business to use the upcoming World Economic Forum (WEF) to raise the country's global profile and showcase its G20 presidency.

The Annual Meeting 2025 of the WEF will take place in Davos, Switzerland, from January 20 to 24. Speaking on Thursday at the Pre-WEF Breakfast Briefing Session in Johannesburg, the largest city and economic hub of South Africa, Godongwana emphasised that this year's WEF is "particularly significant" for the country.

"This presents a golden opportunity to not only strengthen South Africa's visibility on the world stage but also to profile our G20 presidency," he said. South Africa assumed the G20 presidency in December 2024 and will host the G20 Leaders' Summit later this year.

Godongwana revealed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead the South African delegation to the WEF for the first time in many years. The delegation will highlight South Africa's G20 presidency, which, under the theme "Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability," reflects the essence of the country's vision for global leadership.

The finance minister also noted that this year's WEF theme, "Collaboration in the Intelligent Age," aligns with South Africa's focus on innovation and inclusion to address its economic and social challenges.

In order to leverage this opportunity, Godongwana emphasised the need for cooperation between business and government as South Africa prepares to present its story on the global stage.

"It is essential that we align our key messages to showcase our country's strengths, address misconceptions, and advance our collective priorities," he said. "

"In conclusion, as we prepare to represent South Africa in Davos, let us remember the strength that lies in collaboration. Together, government and business can drive the messages that matter most, which are those of resilience, opportunity, and shared prosperity," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor