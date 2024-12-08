South African Airways pilots suspends strike

Johannesburg, Dec 8 South African Airways (SAA) pilots called off their strike after receiving a salary increment, the airline said.

The SAA pilots started the strike Thursday following a breakdown in salary negotiations with the company. This resulted in the cancellation of nearly half the carrier's flights on that day, Xinhua news agency reported.

The SAA said the strike was suspended Saturday morning after the pilots reached an agreement with the South African Airways Pilots Association (SAAPA).

The airline said they offered an additional one per cent salary increase, resulting in a total salary increase of 9.47 per cent for the pilots.

"As part of the agreement that broke the deadlock in wage negotiations, engagements on a continuous enterprise improvement program will continue over the next eight weeks. We are committed to implementing work-life concessions that should enhance the productivity of our world-acclaimed pilots," said John Lamola, chief executive officer of the SAA.

Lamola said that over 100 pilots have returned to their duties by Saturday noon, and the SAA is expected to reach 100 per cent flight schedule by Sunday.

