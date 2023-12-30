South Delhi consumer ordered 9,940 condoms from Blinkit in 2023

New Delhi, Dec 30 A South Delhi consumer ordered a whopping 9,940 condoms from Zomato-owned quick delivery platform Blinkit in 2023 who, according to the company, "deserves a standing ovation".

While Gurugram ordered 65,973 lighters in 2023, the city also ordered Tonic water (carbonated drink) more than soft drinks this year, according to 'Blinkit Trends 2023'.

About 30,02,080 PartySmart tablets (to avoid morning hangover after alcohol consumption) were delivered this year, according to the company.

Someone from Bengaluru placed an order for an iPhone 15 Pro Max worth Rs 1,59,900, a packet of Lay’s and six bananas.

Around 3,20,04,725 maggi packets were delivered after midnight as a consumer bought 101 litres of mineral water in one order.

Around 80,267 Gangajal bottles were delivered this year via Blinkit as someone bought 4,832 bathing soaps in 2023.

“About 351,033 printouts were delivered before 8 a.m. and 45,16,490 Eno sachets were ordered, along with 1,22,38,740 ice creams and 8,50,011 ice cube packets. this year.

Someone from Hyderabad ordered 17,009 kgs of rice in 2023.

"Thirty-eight underwears were ordered in a month by someone. They were delivered brief-ly,” said Blinkit. Another consumer ordered 972 mobile chargers.

“Shared so many facts about buying patterns on Blinkit through 2023. Dropping some of the best to round up the year. Which one is your favourite?” Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa posted on LinkedIn.

A follower reacted: “Obviously brought by a retailer due to price differential from GT distributor”.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor