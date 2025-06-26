South Korea, NATO agree to establish consultative body on defence industry

Seoul, June 26 South Korea and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) have agreed to establish a working-level consultative body on defence industry cooperation, said the presidential office on Thursday.

On the sidelines of the NATO summit held in The Hague, an agreement was reached during a meeting between the National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

President Lee Jae Myung's decision not to attend the upcoming summit of NATO risks South Korea missing out on diplomatic and security opportunities, lawmakers with the opposition People Power Party, Yonhap news agency reports.

However, explaining the reason for his absence from this year’s summit, President Lee Jae Myung got a personal letter delivered by Wi, and restated his commitment to deepening the partnership between South Korea and NATO, said the Office in a release.

The Office said, "Wi expressed hope that the Republic of Korea and NATO, which share the values of democracy and peace, will actively cooperate in response to complex global challenges," referring to South Korea by its official name.

Pointing to South Korea's advanced defence capabilities, Wi also highlighted the strong potential for expanded cooperation in the defence industry.

"The two sides agreed to establish a new director-general level South Korea-NATO defence industry consultation body to discuss specific measures to enhance cooperation in the defense sector," it said.

They also agreed to promote defense industry cooperation through South Korea's participation in future NATO projects aimed at strengthening the transatlantic alliance's defence capabilities.

On Wednesday, Wi took part in a separate session with Rutte and representatives from three other Indo-Pacific partners -- Japan, Australia, and New Zealand.

The participants adopted a joint statement reaffirming their shared commitment to closer cooperation between NATO and its Indo-Pacific partners, particularly in practical areas, such as defence, during the session.

The partners also agreed to continue advanced collaboration in securing supply chains, as well as in defence development, production, and procurement, and pledged to work together on joint projects in space and maritime domains, as well as in munitions, according to the statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor