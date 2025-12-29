South Korea 'not responding to threats' on Korean Peninsula, says USFK commander

Seoul, Dec 29 The commander of American forces stationed in South Korea said Monday that Seoul "is not simply responding to threats" on the Korean Peninsula, as Washington has urged Seoul and other regional allies to contribute to safeguarding maritime security in the Indo-Pacific.

General Xavier Brunson, commander of US Forces Korea (USFK), made the remark at a forum on the alliance with the US, citing the new US National Security Strategy that emphasized the need for Seoul and Tokyo to build capabilities to defend the First Island Chain, a key perimeter for America's preeminence against China in the Pacific, while mentioning nothing about North Korea.

"The recently published US National Security Strategy reflects this reality by emphasizing the decisive importance of not only this region but of Korea herself and the vital role that capable, like-minded partners play in keeping the Indo-Pacific stable and predictable," Brunson said in a speech at the forum, Yonhap News Agency reported.

"And within that context, Korea is not simply responding to threats on the peninsula. Korea sits at the crossroads of broader regional dynamics that shape the balance of power across Northeast Asia," he added.

With regard to North Korea's military cooperation with Russia, particularly after the North's dispatch of its troops to support Moscow's war against Ukraine, Brunson said Pyongyang has made a "long-term strategic decision."

North Korea's "deepening military partnership with Russia, such as exchanging munitions for advanced technologies," has advanced the North's missile and nuclear programs "in dangerous ways," Brunson said.

"And you see a regime that has made a long-term strategic decision, not a temporary bargaining play."

On December 22, South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said he would work to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula by seeking dialogue with North Korea and other relevant nations, reiterating the government's efforts to reengage with Pyongyang.

Cho made the remarks in a keynote speech at an event hosted by the South Korea-US Parliamentarians Union, saying it is time to "deeply reflect on what must be done" to ensure security and peace on the peninsula.

“The two summit meetings between South Korea and the United States this year would provide a foundation for those efforts,” he said, stressing the importance of “swiftly and properly” negotiating the agreements reached in the joint fact sheet.

He added that South Korea should work to bolster deterrence while simultaneously seeking dialogue with North Korea and other relevant nations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor