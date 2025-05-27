South Korea: PPP's Kim meets ex-President Lee, asks for support as election looms

Seoul, May 27 South Korean People Power Party (PPP) candidate Kim Moon-soo met with former South Korea President Lee Myung-bak on Tuesday and asked for his support in a bid to shore up conservative support in the final week of the election campaign.

During their luncheon meeting at a hotel in Seoul, Lee expressed support for Kim, with the conservative former president throwing a jab at Democratic Party (DP) candidate Lee Jae-myung.

"If the DP's Lee Jae-myung becomes president, he would rule the country, while Kim Moon-soo would lead and manage the country," Lee was quoted as saying by Rep. Shin Dong-wook, the PPP's chief spokesperson.

Lee praised Kim's experience in both labour and business sectors, saying he "understands the struggles of workers and business management better than anyone."

On the issue of a potential candidacy unification, Lee shared his own experience visiting the home of independent candidate Lee Hoi-Chang multiple times during the 2007 presidential race to earn his support, and advised that Kim show his "sincere efforts" until the end.

Kim is currently making last-ditch efforts to unify his candidacy with Lee Jun-seok, the candidate of minor New Reform Party, to better challenge the DP's Lee.

Lee Myung-bak urged Kim to visit the United States as early as possible if elected, citing concerns over bilateral trade relations since President Donald Trump took office.

"No matter how much (the DP's Lee) claims to be centrist or pro-America, the US already knows who he really is in this digital age," the former president said, according to Shin. "I don't know how he'll present himself on the surface, but I doubt any talks in Washington would go well for him."

Last week, Kim met with former President Park Geun-hye in the southeastern city of Daegu, Yonhap news agency reported.

His meetings with the former conservative presidents appear to be aimed at consolidating conservative votes in the final stretch of the race ahead of the June 3 election.

Recent polls show that Kim has narrowed the gap with the DP's Lee, the current front-runner, on the back of conservative support.

