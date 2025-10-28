South Korea: World leaders, delegates begin arriving in Gyeongju ahead of APEC summit

Gyeongju (South Korea), Oct 28 World leaders and delegations from participating countries began arriving on Tuesday in South Korea's southeastern city Gyeongju for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, just three days ahead of the gathering.

Security has been heightened to the strongest level across the city to ensure the safety of the delegates, especially around the Bomun Tourist Complex, where the summit will be held and many leaders will be staying.

Most state leaders and delegations will arrive through Gimhae International Airport in the southeastern port city of Busan and travel to Gyeongju in motorcades to attend the gathering, government officials said.

The President of Peru and delegates from Taiwan were scheduled to arrive Tuesday afternoon, while those from New Zealand, Russia, Hong Kong, Australia, Thailand, Canada, and Vietnam will arrive on Wednesday, Yonhap news agency reported.

US President Donald Trump will also arrive at Gimhae International Airport on Wednesday before heading to Gyeongju for a bilateral summit with his South Korean counterpart Lee Jae Myung.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and the leaders from Singapore, Papua New Guinea, Japan, Indonesia, the Philippines, Chile, Malaysia, and Brunei will arrive on Thursday, the eve of the main APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates is also expected to visit Gyeongju, though the Arab nation is not a member of APEC.

Most of the world leaders are expected to return home between Saturday and Sunday after the summit.

Across North Gyeongsang Province, home to Gyeongju, police have activated the top Gapho security alert, which calls for mobilising 100 per cent of the police force.

Police officers on motorcycles and in patrol cars were seen inspecting the area and checking the motorcade routes around the Bomun Tourist Complex earlier in the day.

On Saturday, the day of the summit, police plan to deploy anti-drone systems, helicopters and armoured vehicles to seal off the entire area.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor