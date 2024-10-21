South Korean economic delegation visits UAE to explore strengthening bilateral cooperation

Ras Al Khaimah, October 21 (ANI/WAM): UAE's Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, Sheikh Engineer Salem bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, hosted an esteemed economic delegation from the Republic of South Korea at his majlis in the Al Duhaisah area of Ras Al Khaimah.

The visiting delegation comprised 50 prominent investors, business leaders, and economists.

anWhile welcoming the Korean delegation, Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi highlighted the growing strategic relations between the UAE and South Korea, noting that bilateral cooperation is expanding across various sectors. He stressed that these deepening ties align with the shared aspirations of both nations to foster greater progress, prosperity, and mutual development.

The discussions focused on enhancing economic collaboration, strengthening trade and investment relations and exploring opportunities for economic and commercial integration between the two countries in general, and between the private sector in the emirate and the Asian country in particular.

The meeting also emphasised leveraging the facilities and incentives available in Ras Al Khaimah to attract and support foreign investors. (ANI/WAM)

