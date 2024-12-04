South Korea's political turmoil: Calls grow for president to resign after martial law attempt

Seoul [South Korea], December 4 : South Korea is reeling from a dramatic night of political turmoil, marked by President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed bid to impose martial law. The move has severely jeopardized Yoon's presidency, sparking widespread outrage and intensifying calls for his impeachment, CNN reported.

The country's opposition also said that they were planning to file treason charges against the embattled leader.

In a shocking turn of events, Yoon declared martial law on December 3, accusing the opposition of plotting an "insurgency" and "trying to overthrow the free democracy" in the country and later revoked it, as reported by the New York Times. However, the move was met with fierce resistance from opposition parties, civil society groups, and even some members of Yoon's own party.

Notably, South Korea's main opposition has a majority in the parliament, which means they can block President Yoon Suk Yeol's proposals. The opposition is also trying to impeach top prosecutors for allegedly failing to indict Yoon's wife on various alleged wrongdoings, as per CNN.

But Yoon has accused parliament of paralyzing government functions and manipulating legislative processes - setting the stage for a political showdown.

South Korea's Yoon Suk Yeol has lost all credibility and "won't be able to rule," a former lawmaker and member of the president's People Power Party said.

"The president lost all his credibility as of today," Jaeyoung Lee said. "He just won't be able to rule - period - in my opinion."

Further, he added that "legislators from the party were working on plans to ask Yoon to resign from the party, adding that "It's devastating to see this happening in Korea in the year 2024."

On Tuesday, the president announces the decree in a surprise late-night television address accusing the opposition of sympathising with North Korea and of "anti-state" activities. He specifically points to their efforts to impeach prosecutors.

In a nationally televised speech, President Yoon denounced the opposition for using its majority in the National Assembly to impeach members of his cabinet and block the passage of his government's budget plans, New York Times reported.

He said this has "paralysed the administration."

Yoon further said, "The National Assembly, which should have been the foundation of free democracy, has become a monster that destroys it," the New York Times reported.

Following this, The opposition calls for Yoon's immediate resignation - and vows to begin impeachment proceedings if he doesn't step down. Yoon also faces criticism within his own ranks, with his party chief apologizing to the public and asking the president for an explanation.

