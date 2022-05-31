South Ossetian President suspends decree on referendum on joining Russia

South Ossetian President Alan Gagloev suspended the decree on calling a referendum on the country's entry into Russia until consultations are complete with Moscow, media reports said on Tuesday.

According to the decree cited by Sputnik, the president fully supports the initiative of the citizens of South Ossetia on further integration with the Russian Federation,

Gagloev has called the unilateral decision of the referendum on issues affecting the legitimate rights and interests of Russia unacceptable.

He decided to hold consultations with Russia on the whole range of issues related to further integration.

Earlier, the leader of Georgia's breakaway region of South Ossetia set July 17 as a date for a referendum on joining Russia.

"Anatoly Bibilov signed a decree on holding a referendum in the Republic of South Ossetia," his office had said in a statement.

Anatoly Bibilov, who has been the president of South Ossetia since 2017, lost his bid for re-election this month.

Russia has expressed hope that Alan Gagloev will preserve continuity in the relationship with Moscow.

( With inputs from ANI )

