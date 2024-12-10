South Sudanese President sacks Army Chief, Central bank Governor

Juba, Dec 10 South Sudanese President Salva Kiir sacked Chief of Defence Forces of the South Sudan People's Defence Forces Santino Deng Wol and replaced him with Paul Nang Majok.

In a presidential decree issued in Juba, the capital of South Sudan, Kiir also dismissed Governor of the Bank of South Sudan James Alic Garang, replacing him with Johnny Ohisa, who previously headed the Central Bank.

The Presidency did not provide more details for the changes.

Moreover, Kiir also dismissed Atak Santino Majak, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs. Abraham Peter Manyuat replaced Atem Marol Biar as inspector general of police after the President relieved the latter of his duties.

The changes follow Kiir's dismissal of longtime National Security Service's Internal Security Bureau Director General Akol Koor Kuc on October 2, who was succeeded by Akec Tong Aleu.

