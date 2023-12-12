Special to work with Anupam Kher, Mohit Raina: Kashmira Pardeshi

Mumbai, Dec 12 Actress Kashmira Pardeshi feels blessed on collaborating with seasoned actors like Mohit Raina and Anupam Kher, under the skilled direction of Neeraj Pandey and Bhav Dhulia, for the web series ‘The Freelancer’.

Helmed by Mohit, the action thriller series is set for the new season which is titled as ‘The Freelancer: The Conclusion’.

Kashmira plays the character of Aliya Khan in the show, while Mohit is seen as Avinash Kamath aka ‘The Freelancer’.

Talking about her experience working with the team of the show, Kashmira said: "I'm so happy to have done my first project with actors like Mohit and Anupam Kher, and this will always be so special for me, especially when it's directed by Neeraj Pandey and Bhav Dhulia.”

“It's been a wonderful journey. You feel truly blessed when you see yourself entering the industry with the names and faces that you've grown up watching and hearing about, so I do feel truly blessed,” shared the ‘Mission Mangal’ fame actress.

Finally, Avinash Kamath (Mohit) sets out on the last leg of his extraction mission. The series is based on the book ‘A Ticket to Syria’ by Shirish Thorat, directed by Bhav Dhulia, produced by Friday Storytellers and Shital Bhatia, and created by show runner Neeraj Pandey.

It stars Navneet Malik, Sushant Singh, John Kokken, Gauri Balaji, Manjiri Faddnis, Sarah Jane Dias amongst others.

It is set to release on December 15 on Disney+ Hotstar.

